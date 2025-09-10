Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 57,537 Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth about $16,919,000. Banque Transatlantique SA raised its position in shares of Corteva by 408.9% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 40,105 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,750,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after buying an additional 397,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $49.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $53.40 and a one year high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.31. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Corteva to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer set a $87.00 target price on Corteva and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

