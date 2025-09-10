Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana $THFF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,402 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of First Financial Corporation Indiana worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THFF. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana by 167.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Corporation Indiana during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Corporation Indiana from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

THFF opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Financial Corporation Indiana has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The firm has a market cap of $691.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.48.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $63.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 18.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is presently 39.01%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

