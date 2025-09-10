Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 350,645 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. $AKBA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,579,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350,645 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Investment Management raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 47.8% during the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 33.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Erik Ostrowski sold 41,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $151,622.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 503,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,160.62. This represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Akebia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company’s lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.