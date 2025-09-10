Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 43,979 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. $CPS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,345.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 141,049 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 136,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,294 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Cooper-Standard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of CPS opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $705.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Cooper-Standard has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

