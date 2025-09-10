Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys 49,167 Shares of IBEX Limited $IBEX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in IBEX by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 392.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Get IBEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at IBEX

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Inson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $220,560. This represents a 57.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $140,050.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,759.12. The trade was a 68.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,220 shares of company stock worth $2,069,150 in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBEX Stock Down 1.0%

About IBEX

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.35.

(Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.