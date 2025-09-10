Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Global Industrial Company $GIC

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Industrial Company (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 152,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Global Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 82.0% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 401,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 180,870 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Global Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,802,000. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 54.5% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Global Industrial Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE GIC opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Global Industrial Company has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $38.79. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Global Industrial had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Industrial Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.82%.

Global Industrial Profile

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

