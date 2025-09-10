Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,759 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PHM. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.46.

PulteGroup Price Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $136.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.07 and a 52 week high of $149.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 15.50%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.