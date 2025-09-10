Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 62,585 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Thor Industries worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,482,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,951 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,364,000 after buying an additional 29,012 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,448,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,613,000 after buying an additional 409,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,762,000 after buying an additional 643,851 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of THO stock opened at $109.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $118.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

About Thor Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.