Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc $AUPH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 2,299.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,420 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,054,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,676 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Kevin Tang purchased 1,000,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,029,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,618,540. The trade was a 9.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 1,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $12.35 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 23.31%.The company had revenue of $70.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.27 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.