Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,275 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,457,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,225,000 after buying an additional 3,713,345 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $110,245,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,087,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in US Foods by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,546,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,034 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on USFD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.40.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading

