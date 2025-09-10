Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.57 Million Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 94.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459,810 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 38,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $723,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,461,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,320,593.44. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 579,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,829,116.83. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,064. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

