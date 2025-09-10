Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 208.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170,606 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Nextdoor worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Nextdoor by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 186,602 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Nextdoor by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 360,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,973 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 956.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 162,600 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Price Performance

KIND opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $769.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KIND shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nextdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nextdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.21.

Nextdoor Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

