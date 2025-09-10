Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,059 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $814.34, for a total transaction of $2,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,338,265.26. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 39,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $31,199,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 121,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,851,900. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,792 shares of company stock worth $41,066,150. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up previously from $785.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $838.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $857.87 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $954.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $789.24 and its 200-day moving average is $683.09. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.09. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 73.17% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $664.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

