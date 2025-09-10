Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 207,208 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Brinker International by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other news, CEO Kevin Hochman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $6,944,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 212,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,594,669.94. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $1,307,025.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,085. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $155.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 211.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.59.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

