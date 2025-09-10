Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TG Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, Director Yann Echelard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 228,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,463.04. This represents a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.48.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.15). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The business had revenue of $141.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

