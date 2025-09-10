Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Carvana Co. $CVNA

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Carvana by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 288,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.04, for a total value of $361,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,303,483.28. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.36, for a total value of $3,713,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 461,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360,358.40. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,399,157 shares of company stock valued at $846,940,257. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVNA. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.47.

Carvana Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE CVNA opened at $375.06 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.23 and its 200-day moving average is $287.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

