Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.60 Million Holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. $GDRX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,740 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the first quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in GoodRx by 20,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of GoodRx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

GDRX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $203.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GoodRx news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 16,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $64,864.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

