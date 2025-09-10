Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in AdvanSix $ASIX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of AdvanSix worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 22.3% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in AdvanSix by 33.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 22.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 price target on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AdvanSix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

