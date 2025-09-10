Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Unisys Corporation $UIS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,448 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of Unisys worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unisys during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 56.9% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unisys during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Unisys by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

UIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Unisys stock opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $279.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Unisys Corporation has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $8.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. Unisys had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $483.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Unisys has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Unisys Corporation will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

