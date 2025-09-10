Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.19 Million in Greif, Inc. $GEF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Greif as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 104.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Greif by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Greif from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Greif to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Greif from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Greif from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

Greif Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $60.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $73.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Greif had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gary R. Martz sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $1,998,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 68,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,015.40. This represents a 29.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kimberly Anne Kellermann sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $610,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,548 shares in the company, valued at $240,838.24. This trade represents a 71.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,475,752. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

