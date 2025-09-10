Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.78 Million in Aviat Networks, Inc. $AVNW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 197,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVNW. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aviat Networks by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 97,005 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 290.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 40.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 435,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In other news, SVP Gary Croke sold 6,742 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $151,088.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,013.19. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Erin Boase sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $140,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,250. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $406,913. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

Aviat Networks Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $22.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.02 million, a P/E ratio of -111.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.03. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $26.83.

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.