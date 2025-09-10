Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,306,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.5% during the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,550,000 after buying an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 82.7% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 928.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $162.75 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.80 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.25. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $615.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director David B. Foss sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.28, for a total value of $966,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 139,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,296,249.20. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

