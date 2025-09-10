Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $312.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $304.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.61. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.50.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

