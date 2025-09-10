Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 11,600 Shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. $TCBX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Third Coast Bancshares were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCBX. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 126,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 21.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Third Coast Bancshares by 19.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 399,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 64,047 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 11.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Third Coast Bancshares Trading Down 1.3%

TCBX opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.41.

Third Coast Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Third Coast Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Bobbora purchased 1,300 shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $48,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $441,330. The trade was a 12.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Third Coast Bancshares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

