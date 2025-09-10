Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Carriage Services worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSV. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth $4,157,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,566,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 120.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 48.4% in the first quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 184,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 648,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,126,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Carriage Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Carriage Services Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $670.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.86. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.15 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.36 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 21.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carriage Services

In other news, VP Shane Pudenz sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total transaction of $577,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,930 shares in the company, valued at $662,294.80. This trade represents a 46.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carriage Services

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.