Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases 35,207 Shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) by 663.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,207 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Tompkins Financial were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tompkins Financial by 42.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 38.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tompkins Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Tompkins Financial Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP opened at $69.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $997.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.94. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

About Tompkins Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.