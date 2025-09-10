Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Corporation $DVAX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dynavax Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5,485.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $41,116.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,743.28. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.24. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $14.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $95.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Corporation will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

