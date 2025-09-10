Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,286 Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Zscaler by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 60,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $282.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,045.52 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,305 shares of company stock worth $7,093,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

