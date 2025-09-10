Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. $AMSF

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 217.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,095 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 161,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 77,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMERISAFE

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 1,343 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $60,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,821.75. The trade was a 37.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of AMSF opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $60.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $863.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.38.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMSF. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

