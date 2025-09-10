Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stagwell Inc. $STGW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its position in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STGW opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. Stagwell Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $706.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.03 million. Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Stagwell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

STGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.36 target price on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Stagwell from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Stagwell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

