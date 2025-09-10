Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 11,450 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. $KOP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lowered its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,450 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 222,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 3.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOP opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.71 million, a P/E ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 1.46. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). Koppers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 0.76%.The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Koppers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KOP shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

