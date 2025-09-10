Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 118,146 Shares of Century Aluminum Company $CENX

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Century Aluminum worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Century Aluminum by 13.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 411,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 261.8% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 3.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other news, SVP Matt Aboud sold 12,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $279,868.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,446.03. This represents a 16.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CENX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $21.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.75. Century Aluminum Company has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.39). Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 4.94%.The company had revenue of $628.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

