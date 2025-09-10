Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 13,482 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. $RGP

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. trimmed its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,482 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 1.69% of Resources Connection worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 9.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,063,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 172,158 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 946,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 113,614 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 714,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 82,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Resources Connection by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 113,114 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGP opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently -4.81%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Resources Connection from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.00.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

