Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 2,390,929 Shares of Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its position in Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 88.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390,929 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Vestis were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vestis by 7.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Vestis by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 638,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 137,243 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Vestis by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 184,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Stock Performance

Shares of VSTS opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vestis Corporation has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Vestis had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vestis Corporation will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VSTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.13.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

