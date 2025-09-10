Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 25,943 Shares of Silicon Laboratories, Inc. $SLAB

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silicon Laboratories

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.57, for a total value of $240,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 62,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,325,150.96. This represents a 2.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,070 shares of company stock worth $1,703,472 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Up 0.6%

SLAB stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.82 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 14.88%.The firm had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Laboratories has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

