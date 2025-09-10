Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 310,246 Shares of Yext $YEXT

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310,246 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Yext were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,026,000. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Yext by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 11,680,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,951,000 after buying an additional 1,009,285 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Yext by 13.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,224,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 614,960 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its position in Yext by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 437,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $2,064,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on YEXT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Yext Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Yext has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -72.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Yext Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.