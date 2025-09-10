Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 320,733 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,733 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in REV Group were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Ground Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $59,288,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,796,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in REV Group by 345.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 499,328 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in REV Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000.

REVG stock opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $644.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.24 million. REV Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.25%. REV Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.32%.

REVG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

