Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 60,539 Shares of PVH Corp. $PVH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,539 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.08% of PVH worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in PVH by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in PVH by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.28 and a 1 year high of $113.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $73.29.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.55. PVH had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. PVH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.50 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 10.750-11.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.68%.

In related news, CEO Stefan Larsson acquired 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.92 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 269,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,476.96. This represents a 6.16% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PVH from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

