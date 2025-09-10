Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SkyWest by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of SkyWest from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 17,186 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $2,018,667.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 114,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,436.82. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Greg Wooley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $233,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,883.71. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,186 shares of company stock worth $10,440,398. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $107.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.88.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.62%.The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.