Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $3.58 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Company $WY

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 122,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 141,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 37,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 192,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 144,479 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 2.7%

WY opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Weyerhaeuser Company has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 221.05%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

