Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 234,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 63.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,237,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,858,000 after buying an additional 2,040,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,028 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $948.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.63.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.27%.The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MRTN

About Marten Transport

(Free Report)

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.