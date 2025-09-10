Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. $MRTN

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 234,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 63.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,237,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,858,000 after buying an additional 2,040,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,210,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,135,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,916 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,961,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 158,028 shares during the period. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Marten Transport Price Performance
Marten Transport stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $948.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $18.63.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 92.31%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
