Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,065 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in QCR by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 3,042.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $77.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.87.

QCR Dividend Announcement

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.10. QCR had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 19.43%.The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCRH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on QCR from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on QCR from $88.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Insider Transactions at QCR

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $26,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,560. The trade was a 5.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

