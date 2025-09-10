Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF Stock Holdings Increased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jamf were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jamf by 32,950.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 148.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. Bank of America dropped their target price on Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jamf from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAMF opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.58 million. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

