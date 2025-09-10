Jefferies Financial Group Inc. $JEF Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,608 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 193.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 123.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF stock opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $82.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.56.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

