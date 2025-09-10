Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) Short Interest Update

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 66,900 shares, an increase of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.59 million. Kamada had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Kamada has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMDA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Kamada from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kamada by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the first quarter worth about $497,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

