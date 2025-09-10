Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Short Interest Update

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 48,500 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the July 31st total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised Karooooo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Karooooo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KARO

Karooooo Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of KARO stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200-day moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%.The company had revenue of $70.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Karooooo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.70%.

Institutional Trading of Karooooo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Karooooo by 17.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Karooooo by 465.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Karooooo by 154.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter.

Karooooo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.