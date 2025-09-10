Kimberly-Clark Co. $KMB Position Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,235,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,188,000 after purchasing an additional 92,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,264,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,968,000 after acquiring an additional 674,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,309,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,460,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,091,000 after acquiring an additional 29,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.9%

KMB stock opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $124.10 and a 1-year high of $150.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.57 and its 200-day moving average is $134.79. The firm has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

