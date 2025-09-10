Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS Shares Bought by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 704,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,012,000 after buying an additional 684,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $315,250,000 after purchasing an additional 536,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,437 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 402,454 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,665,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 262.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 459,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,005,000 after purchasing an additional 332,882 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.2%

LDOS opened at $178.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.150-11.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 15.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Leidos from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Leidos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LDOS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total value of $356,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,892.85. The trade was a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,975 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,740. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.