Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYA Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 559.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,092,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,993 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 81.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of LBTYA opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Liberty Global Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $21.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($7.54). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 60.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Liberty Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Liberty Global from $10.60 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LBTYA

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $678,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. This trade represents a 64.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 129,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,919.85. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,577,091 over the last 90 days. 11.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.