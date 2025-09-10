Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C $LLYVK Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 179,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,952 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C by 6,372.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLYVK stock opened at $100.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.42. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $100.45.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series C ( NASDAQ:LLYVK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($3.15).

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

